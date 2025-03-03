Martin S. Friedman Purchases 1,088 Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman acquired 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,645.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,810.72. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.22. 19,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,672,000.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

