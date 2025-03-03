MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Stock Price Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $25.20. 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.