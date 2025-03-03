McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 54,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.