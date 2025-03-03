Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

MEDP stock opened at $327.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

