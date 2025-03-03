Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 2.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.47 and last traded at $94.38. Approximately 2,106,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,279,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

