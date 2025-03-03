MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,750.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,909.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,967.66. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.