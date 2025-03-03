Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,446.7 days.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAF traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.80. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $200.56. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.96.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
