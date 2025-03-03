Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,573 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 326.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,622 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,188,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,713,162. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ANET opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

