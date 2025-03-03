Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,955 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

