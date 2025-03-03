Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,560,000 after buying an additional 171,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

