Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,009 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

