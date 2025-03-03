Mersana Therapeutics’ (MRSN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 507,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,460 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 186.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 347,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

