Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 228 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $119,140,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $333.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.81. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

