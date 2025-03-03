Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $105.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

