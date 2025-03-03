Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,373.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,264.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,210.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,378.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total transaction of $325,185.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,675.96. The trade was a 35.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. This trade represents a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

