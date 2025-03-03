Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.71. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $151.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

