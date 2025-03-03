Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993,963 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $141.89 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.03.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

