Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.86, but opened at $62.52. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 3,278,474 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

