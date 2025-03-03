MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $295.10 and last traded at $260.08. Approximately 14,684,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,203,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.