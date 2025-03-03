Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $168.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $169.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

