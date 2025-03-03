Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Financial Council LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.65 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

