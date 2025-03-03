Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

