Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 8,889 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $410,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,709,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $405.73 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.