Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 219820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $248,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,332.42. This trade represents a 27.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,456 shares of company stock valued at $897,579 over the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

