Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,202,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 3,155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.4 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 43,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,533. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lowered Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

