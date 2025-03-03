Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $85.35 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

