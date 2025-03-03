Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after acquiring an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 429,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.34 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

