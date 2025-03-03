Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 843.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

