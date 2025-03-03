Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.64 and a 200 day moving average of $578.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

