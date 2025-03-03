Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Trading Down 16.2% – What’s Next?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).

A number of research firms have commented on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £605.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.



Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

