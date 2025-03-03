Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Adient Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Adient stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 224,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,169. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Adient by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

