Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 149,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

