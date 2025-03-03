Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

MOS opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after acquiring an additional 269,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,119,000 after acquiring an additional 287,493 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.