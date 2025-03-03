Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 67.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 185.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $145.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

