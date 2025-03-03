Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 136,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

