Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,417.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $800.76 and a twelve month high of $1,460.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,336.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,295.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

