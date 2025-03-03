N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 303129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Get N-able alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 438.6% during the third quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 815,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 664,198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 398.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in N-able by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in N-able by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Stock Down 23.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.42.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.