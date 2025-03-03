National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. 462,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.06. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

