NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 6,361,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.
NatWest Group Stock Up 2.1 %
RBSPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.
NatWest Group Company Profile
