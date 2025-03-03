NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 6,361,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.1 %

RBSPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

