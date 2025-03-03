Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.17. 5,508,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,344,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

About Nebius Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

