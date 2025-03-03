Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 967976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Neogen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. The trade was a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,171,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,491 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 86.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,986,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

