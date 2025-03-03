NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQI traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. 606,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,285. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $798.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th.
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
