NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQI traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. 606,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,285. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $798.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.09.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

