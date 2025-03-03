NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $96.38 and last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 1573796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Get NetApp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NetApp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,059,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.