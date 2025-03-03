Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $980.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,017 shares of company stock valued at $246,653,898. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

