New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
New World Development Trading Down 2.8 %
NDVLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 3,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
New World Development Company Profile
