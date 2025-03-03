New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,848,000 after purchasing an additional 56,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,074 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $341.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

