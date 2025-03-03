New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FRT opened at $105.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

