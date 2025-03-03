New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

