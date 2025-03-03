New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 8,160 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,271,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 310,621 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 16,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

