New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $19.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

